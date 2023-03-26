Guns and bullets found in Ballinamallard hedge during litter pick
Two guns and bullets were found by a member of the public during a community litter pick in County Fermanagh.
They were discovered inside a plastic bag in a hedge at Baragh Gardens in Ballinamallard on Saturday afternoon.
The police cordoned off the area and Army ammunition experts were called in to determine whether the weapons were real or fake.
It is understood they confirmed the guns were real and the items were taken away for forensic examination.