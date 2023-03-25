Alesia Nazarova: Man charged with murder of Portadown mother
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Alesia Nazarova in Portadown.
The 37-year-old mother was found dead at her Church Street home on Tuesday.
Kornelijus Bracas, originally from Lithuania but with an address at Church Street in Portadown, is accused of murdering Ms Nazarova and attempting to murder her daughter.
The court was told there was a "familial connection" between the accused and the victims.
Mr Bracas is also charged with arson and stealing a bank card belonging to Ms Nazarova.
He appeared via video link before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.
A detective told the court he could connect the accused to the charges.
No application for bail was made and no further details emerged during the hearing.
Ms Nazarova's body was discovered after a fire at the property.
Her 12-year-old daughter was home at the time.
She was rescued from the fire and taken to hospital for treatment, but she has since been released.