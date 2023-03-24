Queen Elizabeth II: Ch Supt Davy Beck receives royal honour
- Published
A senior PSNI officer has been has been made a member of the Royal Victorian Order in a special honours list.
Ch Supt Davy Beck was awarded the honour for his role in preparing and planning the police operation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The award recognises distinguished personal service to the British monarch.
Ch Supt Beck said he was "delighted and honoured to receive such a significant award".
He added: "Whilst it was a deeply sad occasion, I felt privileged to have contributed through my role in leading the policing operation for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II."
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral in September last year, aged 96.
King Charles has honoured scores of royal aides and military personnel for the roles they played during the period of national mourning.