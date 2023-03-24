Alesia Nazarova: Murdered Portadown woman 'deeply loved her family'
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a 37-year-old mother-of-one who was murdered in her home in Portadown, County Armagh, last week.
Friends of Alesia Nazarova described her as "a kind young woman who deeply loved her family".
Police were called to the house after reports of a fire in the property on Church Street.
Ms Nazarova's body was found in the house and police began a murder investigation.
Her 12-year-old daughter was also home at the time and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 25-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
Police have appealed for anyone with any information to get in contact.
Friends of Ms Nazarova said she was always willing to help others in need.
They said she "especially loved her daughter who is now left on her own without her mother".
In a statement, Women's Aid Northern Ireland expressed its sincerest condolences to Ms Nazarova's family.
"Women and girls deserve to be safe in all areas of our society," it said.
"Alesia is the 17th woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020, the vast majority of whom were also killed in their own homes."