Liam Holden: Murder suspect was waterboarded into confession, court rules
The family of a Belfast man has been awarded £350,000 in damages after he was tortured into admitting to killing a British soldier in 1972.
Liam Holden was subjected to waterboarding techniques while in military custody and his treatment led to a confession, the High Court ruled.
His conviction for murdering Private Frank Bell was quashed a decade ago.
The last man in the UK sentenced to hang, Mr Holden died last September, aged 68.
He always maintained he was hooded, waterboarded and had a gun pointed at his head before wrongly admitting to shooting Private Bell.
His death penalty was reduced to life in prison before a 40-year fight to clear his name resulted in his murder conviction being quashed in 2012.
Mr Holden was then awarded £1m for losses suffered due to the miscarriage of justice.
After the ruling on Friday, his son Samuel told BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme that the family felt "sadness and relief".
"My father is not here to see this finished, to see it done," he said.
"It was a long, long journey for him, a long road - he went through an awful lot to get here.
"What he went through should never have happened... today it's all clear that he was innocent."
'Like I was drowning'
Also speaking outside the court, Liam Shannon, one of the so-called Hooded Men, praised the Holden family for their campaign.
"Liam was tortured into making a statement and that is the crux of all of this," he said.
The damages case was brought against the Ministry of Defence.
At a previous court hearing, Mr Holden gave his account of his treatment by soldiers after his arrest.
He said he was pinned to the floor while a towel was placed over his face.
"They started pouring a bucket of water slowly through the towel," he said.
"The first thing I felt was the cold, then trying to breathe and then sucking water in through my mouth and up my nose.
"It was like you were just drowning."
He said that up to four questioning and waterboarding sessions were allegedly carried out.
Mr Holden was then hooded, dragged out of a chair and taken to a loyalist area of Belfast.
"While we were driving one of the soldiers was tapping my knee with a gun, saying: 'This is for you'," he told the court.
"They took me out of the car and brought me into a field, put a gun to my head and said if I didn't admit to shooting the soldier they would shoot me."
Asked by his barrister how he had responded to the alleged threat, Mr Holden replied: "I just said I shot the soldier.
"[I] made a cock-and-bull story about where I shot him from, where I got the weapon, where I dumped the weapon and how I got away."