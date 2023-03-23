Strabane bomb: Three arrests over attempted murder of police

Police cars at the scene on Friday morning
The explosion happened in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane on 17 November

Three people have been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in County Tyrone.

The officers were on patrol in on 17 November Strabane when a bomb exploded at the side of their vehicle.

Neither officer was injured in the explosion, which happened near Mount Carmel Heights.

Police arrested two women - aged 25 and 27 - and a 51-year-old man in Strabane on Thursday.

A number of items were seized following the search of a property, police said.

At the time of the attack, the officers were carrying out inquiries into anti-social behaviour in the area.

The New IRA later told a Belfast newspaper that it carried out the attack.

One man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of the police officers.

Related Topics

More on this story