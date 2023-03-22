Dáithí's Law: Sectarian letter sent to organ donation campaigners
A sectarian hate letter has been sent to the family of six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann after their successful campaign to reform Northern Ireland's organ donation law.
The family described the anonymous handwritten letter as hateful.
Police are treating the letter as a hate incident.
Dáithí has been on the list to get a heart transplant for about five years, with his family spearheading the campaign to introduce Dáithí's Law.
The law, which will consider most adults as potential organ donors unless they opt out, will take effect in June and is similar to what is in place in other parts of the UK.
A statement issued by the family said: "We are extremely disappointed to receive a hateful handwritten anonymous letter in the post today.
"Our family and campaign will not tolerate such behaviour and if it continues, further action will be taken."
The police said the letter contained sectarian remarks and that the family have received advice from officers.