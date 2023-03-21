Londonderry: Second arrest after dog partially buried alive
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to animals after a dog was found injured and partially buried.
Luna, an American bulldog, was put down by a vet after she was discovered in Londonderry's Ballyarnett Country Park by a member of the public last Wednesday.
The man was arrested on Tuesday after police searched a property.
A 29-year-old man has already been charged in relation to the incident.
Peter Toland, who was identified as the owner of Luna, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
The defendant, of Cornshell Fields in Londonderry, is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and three counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal.
Three dogs were removed from his home and placed into appropriate care following a police search.
He has since been released on bail.