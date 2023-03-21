Craigavon: Delivery driver hit by own van during robbery
A delivery driver was knocked down by his own van during a robbery in Craigavon on Monday, police have said.
The victim was delivering a parcel to a house in Lakeview Court at about 18:45 GMT when he was struck on the back of the head as he walked back to his white Ford Transit.
He fell to the ground before the attacker drove off and knocked him down as he was getting back to his feet.
The victim suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.
The suspect was described as being in his 40s, with black hair and a black beard.
He was wearing a white T-shirt and black bottoms.