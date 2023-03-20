Tyler Hoey social media posts 'indefensible', says DUP leader
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader has described social media posts from a DUP candidate as indefensible.
Tyler Hoey, who is standing for election to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, previously liked a tweet praising the 1993 Greysteel massacre, The Sunday Life first reported.
Eight people died and 19 were injured after UDA gunmen entered the Rising Sun bar in the County Londonderry village.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he had spoken to Mr Hoey about the posts.
Another post was connected to the deaths of 39 immigrants found in an Essex lorry trailer in 2019.
"I think that in speaking to Tyler, he recognises that it's wrong and what was published three years ago is absolutely not appropriate and not defensible," Sir Jeffrey told BBC News NI.
Sir Jeffrey added that many young people do and said things they later regretted, and Mr Hoey should be given a second chance.
"I hope now Tyler recognizes that in wanting to make a contribution to his local community, that requires an approach that is different. It requires an understanding.
"I think given the commitment he has made to the party about what he will do and how he would act as a political representative, surely it's for the people of his local area to decide whether Tyler is the kind of person they want to represent them.
"I think Tyler should be given the opportunity to do that."