Newtownstewart: Life-saving equipment stolen from fire station
- Published
Life-saving equipment has been stolen from a fire station in Newtownstewart, County Tyrone.
David Nichol from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the stolen equipment is "critical" for responding to road crashes.
He said the station had "reduced operational capability" on Monday.
The area commander said firefighters were unable to respond to road traffic collisions in the area for a period of time until the equipment was replaced.
Mr Nichol said contingency arrangements are now in place to maintain a "full emergency response in the area".
The police have said the burglary is understood to have occurred between 22:15 and 22:45 GMT on Sunday.
Two men dressed in dark clothes damaged the back door of the premises after forcing entry before taking a number of items, the police said.
Mr Nichol said one item stolen on Sunday was hydraulic cutters, also known as the jaws of life, which are used to help gain access to people involved in serious road traffic collisions.
"These vital pieces of operational equipment are used by Newtownstewart firefighters to help rescue casualties from serious road traffic collisions - when seconds count in saving lives.
"I am appealing for all of these items to be returned to the fire station immediately."
"It's very disappointing that NIFRS and local firefighters who work tirelessly for their community, would be targeted in such a way that leaves the community without life-saving equipment," Mr Nichol said.
Other items including an angle grinder, a drill and an electric saw were also taken in the burglary, Mr Nichol said.
He appealed for all of the items to be returned immediately and said the NIFRS are liaising with the police as part of their investigations.