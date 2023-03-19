Londonderry: Pair on bail after drugs worth up to £40,000 seized
A 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman arrested over Class A and B drugs seizures in Londonderry on Friday night have been released on bail.
They were arrested after police stopped a car on the Strabane Old Road that was being driven erratically.
Suspected heroin, cocaine and cannabis worth up to £40,000 were then found during searches of the car and a property in Newbuildings.
The pair will be further questioned at a later date, police said.