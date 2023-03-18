Portrush and Londonderry fires treated as arson
- Published
Police are treating two separate fires in County Antrim and County Londonderry as arson with intent to endanger life.
On Friday night the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) put out a fire at a house in Glenbush Drive in Portrush.
The roof partially collapsed and two sheds and an oil tank were destroyed.
Police said no one was inside the house and no-one was injured but that if the fire had spread, the consequences could have been "devastating".
The occupants of the adjoining properties were evacuated due to smoke as a precaution. They have since returned to their homes.
The PSNI's Det Sgt Gardiner said it was a "reckless incident" and appealed for information.
In a separate incident, which happened in Deramore Drive in Derry, the NIFRS put out a blaze which started at about 20:20 GMT on Friday.
Smoke damage was caused to the inside of the property, with further smoke damage caused to the adjoining property.
No one was injured and nobody was inside when the incident took place.
"Had that not been the case, it could have resulted in very serious consequences," said a police spokesman.
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses.