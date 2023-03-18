Londonderry: Drugs worth £40,000 found after search
Class A and Class B drugs with an estimated value of up to £40,000 have been seized in Londonderry.
Suspected heroin, cocaine and cannabis were discovered during a search of a property in Newbuildings.
It comes after police stopped a car that was being driven erratically on Friday night.
Officers stopped a Skoda Octavia on the Strabane Old Road at about 20:40 GMT and found quantities of a white powder, believed to be cocaine, inside.
A man, 38, and a 39-year-old woman were arrested and remain in police custody.