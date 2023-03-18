John Caldwell: Man, 23, held over Omagh shooting claim

John CaldwellPacemaker
John Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries when he was shot outside a leisure centre in Omagh

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility made for the shooting of a senior police officer in Omagh last month.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries after he was shot in front of his young son at a sports complex car park on 22 February.

The man was arrested after the search of a property in Londonderry.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, police said.

An admission of responsibility for the shooting was made in a typed statement taped to a wall beside shops in the Creggan estate in Derry.

Police believe dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.

