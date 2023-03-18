John Caldwell: Man, 23, held over Omagh shooting claim
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility made for the shooting of a senior police officer in Omagh last month.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries after he was shot in front of his young son at a sports complex car park on 22 February.
The man was arrested after the search of a property in Londonderry.
He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, police said.
An admission of responsibility for the shooting was made in a typed statement taped to a wall beside shops in the Creggan estate in Derry.
Police believe dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.