Belfast: Woman threatened with knife during Adelaide Street robbery
A woman has been threatened at knifepoint during a robbery in Belfast on Saturday morning.
Two women were reportedly walking on Adelaide Street shortly at about 03:50 GMT when a man approached them and grabbed one of their handbags and ran off.
When one of the women gave chase, he stopped and threatened to stab her before fleeing.
The handbag was later found set on fire on Cromac Street.
The man is described as being in his 20s, of slim build and wearing dark coloured clothing.
Police appealed for information.