Patricia Foy: Senior PSNI officer dismissed for drink-driving
- Published
A senior police officer who was recently convicted for drink driving has been dismissed from her job.
Fifty-seven-year-old Patricia Foy had held the rank of chief superintendent. It's understood the decision to dismiss her was taken by the chief constable.
She was fined and disqualified from driving for 18 months in January after admitting drink-driving.
Ms Foy crashed into a traffic crossing on Christmas Eve and was more than twice the drink-drive limit.
In a statement the PSNI said: "An officer was dismissed on Friday 10 March 2023 from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, by the chief constable, following a criminal conviction."
Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates' Court in January, Ms Foy, whose address was given as Brooklyn House, Knock Road, Belfast, entered guilty pleas to drink-driving, careless driving and three other offences of failing to stop, remain and report following an accident on 24 December 2022.
Her solicitor had told the court that the incident had "left her 34-year police career in jeopardy and her reputation in tatters".
District Judge Rosie Watters said given the high alcohol reading and the fact that Ms Foy fled the scene, the driving ban had to be more than the minimum.
In addition to an 18-month driving disqualification, the then senior officer was also handed fines totalling £450 and a £15 offender levy.
The judge told Ms Foy that if she successfully completed the drink-driving course, the ban would be reduced by a quarter.