Energy support scheme: £600 voucher warning as deadline nears
- Published
Households in Northern Ireland that have yet to redeem their £600 energy voucher are being urged to do so before the deadline at the end of this month.
The scheme, which began in January, is due to end on 31 March.
The Post Office said about 20,000 households - about 4% of the total that were issued - have yet to redeem their voucher.
Some customers who had their vouchers reissued will have three months from their new issue date to redeem them.
The initial roll-out of the scheme was from 16 January to 7 February.
The last batch of vouchers was sent out by 11 February.
The warning comes as many electcirity customers prepare to face higher bills due to a reduction in government support through the UK government's Energy Price Guarantee scheme.
The government said that means a typical Northern Ireland household using electricity and mains gas will see their energy bill increase from the equivalent of £1,952 a year to £2,109.
The Post Office said the £600 voucher scheme had led to a surge in cash deposits at its over 500 branches in Northern Ireland.
Between 16 January and 12 March, it said customers deposited £347m of cash into personal bank accounts at a branch, an increase of £177m from the same period in 2022.
'It's the not knowing'
Holly Lawson, from Lisburn in County Antrim, has yet to receive her £600 voucher from her electricity provider Power NI.
"Everybody's had theirs... am I going to go without?" she told BBC News NI.
Ms Lawson, who is a carer for her mother, said she had to borrow money off her parents to pay for gas and electricity.
She was worried that the voucher would not be delivered before the 31 March deadline, despite her energy provider's assurances, and was finding herself stressed and frustrated.
"It's the not knowing, and it ain't here, and the date is closing in," she said.
"Surely they can't let people go without who haven't got it, because it's not my fault."
What is the energy support scheme?
The £600 payments are to help homes across Northern Ireland struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
An initial £400 support was announced last May and a further £200 was later added due to the high proportion of homes in Northern Ireland that use home heating oil.
The payment was given to all households regardless of whether they use oil.
Customers who pay their electricity bills by direct debit received their £600 as a bank transfer.
Households in Great Britain have been receiving similar support in monthly instalments since October.
But the lump sum nature of the scheme in Northern Ireland means households in the region will get the full support ahead of households in Great Britain.
What do I need to bring to redeem my voucher?
Customers will need:
- the voucher letter
- proof of address
- a bank card if you are requesting payment into an account
- a photographic ID if you are redeeming the voucher for cash
Keypad customers will also need to bring their top-up card or app.
If customers bank with Monzo, Nationwide or a credit union they will not be able to transfer the voucher into their account at the Post Office and will need to bring photo ID, as detailed in the voucher, to receive the payment as cash.
For those physically unable to go to the Post Office, details about how someone else can collect the payment on your behalf are in the letter.