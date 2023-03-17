Northern Ireland cash machines hit by thieves 12 times in a month
Cash machines across Northern Ireland have been attacked by thieves a dozen times in just over a month, the police have said.
The robberies have mostly happened in rural areas. Detectives believe the incidents have "elements in common".
Of the 12, six were unsuccessful but all caused damage to the machine or surrounding property, police said.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has a team dedicated to tackling the cash machine thefts.
Det Supt Neill said: "We are 100% committed to putting a stop to this crime; a crime that strikes at the very heart of our rural communities.
"These targeted attacks don't just have a severe financial impact, they rob the whole community of a service upon which they're totally reliant."
Most of the attacks have taken place in the early hours of the morning.
Last month, an estimated £94,000 was stolen from a cash machine outside a petrol station in Cabragh, near Dungannon, County Tyrone.
The most recent incident occurred on the Cullion Road in Tempo, County Fermanagh on Wednesday.