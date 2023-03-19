Lagan Towpath: Cyclists put at risk by disruption, says charity
Cyclists in Belfast are being put at risk following the closure of part of the Lagan Towpath, a charity has said.
The towpath is closed between River Terrace and Albert Bridge to allow for the construction of flood defences.
Sustrans said the diversion route does not have adequate cycling infrastructure.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said the work is essential and the diversion is on the nearest cycle route.
The diverted route takes people along the Ormeau Embankment before turning onto the Ravenhill Road and across Albert Bridge towards the city centre.
A spokesperson for Sustrans said: "The diversion put in place, particularly for cycling from east Belfast via the Lower Ravenhill Road and the Lagan Embankment is not safe.
"There is an 'advisory' cycle lane or painted line along this very busy road which is often filled with parked cars."
The charity, which promotes walking and cycling, has called for DfI to provide safer cycling infrastructure along the diversion route.
The full length of the towpath stretches for 11 miles and connects Belfast with Sprucefield near Lisburn.
It receives over one million visitors per year, according to DfI, which said it is considered one of the most popular walking and cycling routes in Northern Ireland.
The department said the Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme, which involves the construction more than five miles of flood defences, will protect at least 1,500 homes.
It added it hoped to complete the section between River Terrace and the Allstate office ahead of schedule in late April or early May. The section between Allstate and Albert Bridge is expected to be completed by August.
'I might go back to driving'
Cyclist Liam McComish told BBC News NI the closure of the towpath is making him consider commuting by car.
"I bought an e-bike last year through a cycle to work scheme on and that was fantastic," he said.
The university lecturer said his commute from his home near Forestside in south Belfast was largely separate from car traffic when the towpath was open.
Mr McComish said: "It's bad for me as a cyclist and it has increased the danger of my commute.
"It's made me think twice about whether it's safe to cycle and I might go back to driving more often because I do feel genuinely at risk."
A DfI spokesperson said: "The diversionary route via the Ormeau Embankment / Ravenhill Road is the closest alternative designated cycle route. This route is signposted for pedestrians and cyclists.
"The existing cycle infrastructure on the Ravenhill Road is an advisory cycle lane and therefore parking enforcement is not permissible by law," it added.
The Belfast City Marathon will be able to use the towpath as part of its route on 30 April as planned following discussions with the contractors, the spokesperson added.