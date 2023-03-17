St Patrick's Day: NI party leaders to attend White House reception
- Published
Stormont's five main party leaders are due to attend the annual St Patrick's Day reception in the White House on Friday.
They are expected to meet US President Joe Biden after attending the Speaker's lunch on Capitol Hill.
Senior business figures from Northern Ireland have also been invited to attend the White House reception.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will perform the traditional handing over of a bowl of shamrock in the Oval Office.
Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has she hoped the Stormont institutions would be up and running by the time Mr Biden visits Northern Ireland next month.
She added that the visit came in light of the new Windsor Framework which she "fully supports".
She said it provides a path to preserving peace and protecting the Good Friday Agreement.
Ms Pelosi was speaking after receiving an honorary doctorate from Ulster University at a ceremony in Washington.
Last year, as Speaker she warned the UK government against undermining the Good Friday Agreement through its actions against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
She warned if that happened there would be no US UK trade deal.
Last night she suggested the new Windsor Framework opens up the possibility of such a deal.