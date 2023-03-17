Londonderry: Man arrested over dog being partially buried alive
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty offences in relation to a dog that died after being partially buried alive.
Luna the American bulldog was put down by a vet after she was found by a member of the public in Ballyarnett Country Park in Londonderry.
It is believed she suffered suspected brain damage, broken ribs and suspected collapsed lungs.
The man, 29, was arrested after a house search in the Carnhill area of Derry.
Three dogs were also removed from the property and placed into care for their wellbeing, the police said.
Inquiries are continuing and police thanked the local community for their assistance in the investigation.