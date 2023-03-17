St Patrick's Day: Thousands expected to attend events in NI
- Published
Thousands of people are expected to take part in St Patrick's Day festivities in Northern Ireland.
Among the big events taking place is the parade in Belfast city centre, staged by arts organisation Beat Carnival.
It is using the spectacle to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
Celebrations kicked off in County Fermanagh on Thursday night with the inaugural St Patrick's Eve flotilla.
Several dozen vessels were lit up for the occasion as they sailed through Enniskillen and people gathered along the banks of the River Erne to watch them.
Enniskillen Castle was illuminated green to mark the occasion.
Throughout Friday morning people have been visiting St Patrick's grave in Downpatrick, County Down.
Among them were Sophie and Lucy, who said: "We're going to the parade later, our friend's mum is painting our faces and daddy is going to buy us treats."
An early-morning service was held at St Patrick's first church in Saul, County Down, and some of those who attended went on to climb nearby Slieve Patrick.
Stephen Moore and his son Phillip Moore travelled to the church in Saul from Banbridge in County Down.
"We've come a few times because we enjoy the fellowship and to celebrate St Patrick," said Stephen.
In the Republic of Ireland, about half a million people are expected in Dublin for a parade led by the women's national football team.
It will begin at Parnell Square at 12:00 local time, with marchers making their way through the Irish capital.