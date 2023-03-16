Patrick Pearse O'Connor: Leader of organised crime gang jailed
The leader of an "organised crime gang involved in supplying illegal drugs" has been jailed for 11 years at Londonderry Crown Court.
Patrick Pearse O'Connor, 52, from Old Fort in Strathfoyle, admitted offences including converting criminal property and involvement in drugs transactions.
Six other members of the gang received suspended sentences ranging from 12 months to three years.
Among them was O'Connor's 41-year-old wife.
Misha O'Connor, of Stoneypath in Derry, admitted offences linked to the proceeds of crime.
The proceeds of crime charges her husband admitted involved £405,211 spent on Rolex watches and jewellery, and almost £130,000 on holidays.
He also admitted being involved in a series of drug transactions including one between January 2 and February 9 2017 where a car was stopped and cannabis and cocaine found worth an estimated £700,000.
As well as the holidays and jewellery, Judge Philip Babington said the pair "quite clearly lived a lifestyle that could not possibly have been funded by legitimate sources of income".
The court heard that the offending came to light after police stopped vehicles carrying "significant quantities of drugs together with large sums of money" in 2016 and 2017.
They included a car in Omagh containing cannabis worth about £100,000 and a lorry stopped in Armagh in which £200,000 and €224,000 (£196,000) in cash was found.
'Directing the purchase of drugs'
As a result of data being accessed following the finds, O'Connor faced a series of charges relating to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.
The defendant was described as "one of a number of people who appeared to be organising and directing the purchase and transportation of illegal drugs".
O'Connor was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for the first series of offences and three-and-a-half years consecutively for the second set, making a total of 11 years.
Misha O'Connor was sentenced to two years, suspended for three years.
Mark Kelly, 47, of Callenbridge Park in Armagh was given a three-year sentence, suspended for four years.
Blaine Curtis, 35, with an address in Croydon, England, and Barry Fox, 42, of Dunavon Park in Dungannon, were sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years,
Benjamin Quinn, 32, of Rossguer in Lifford, County Donegal, was given a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, and Kevin Cassidy, 49, of Woodbrook in Derry, who was described as being at "the bottom of the ladder", was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years.