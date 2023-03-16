Irvinestown: Ciaran Lee Wootton admits causing death of Elaine McGarrity
A Tyrone man has admitted causing the death of a pedestrian he knocked down in County Fermanagh on the morning of New Year's Eve 2019.
Elaine McGarrity, 54, was walking along Brownshill Link, Irvinestown when she was struck by a pick-up driven by Ciaran Lee Wootton.
Wootton, 25, from Main Street, Newtownstewart, had taken the Toyota Hilux without the consent of the owner.
Mrs McGarrity was a mother of two and grandmother of four.
Wootton, who was arrested at the scene, also admitted causing her death by driving while uninsured.
He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges at Dungannon Crown Court last month.
However, it was said this was a holding position as he fully accepted causing Mrs McGarrity's death, but defence lawyers wanted time to study CCTV footage.
Having returned to court, it was explained that this has since been viewed and, following consultation, the charges could be put to Wootton again.
This was done and all matters were admitted.
'Psychiatric background'
Defence counsel told the court: "I say clearly, without equivocation, my client accepts responsibility for causing death by his dangerous driving and this has been followed up [by guilty pleas] when I was satisfied with the proofs."
He continued: "There is an issue by way of a psychiatric background to this case, connected in part to the delay in getting the case dealt to court."
The defence have retained a consultant psychiatrist to carry out an assessment of Wootton and provide an expert report, the court heard.
This is expected to be completed by mid-May.
Pre-sentence reports are also to be obtained and victim impact statements are expected to be provided by Ms McGarrity's family.
Judge Richard Greene KC imposed an interim driving disqualification on Wootton and remanded him on continuing bail to attend for sentencing on 22 May.