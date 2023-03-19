Inclusion Cup: Londonderry tournament 'feels like a World Cup'
- Published
A football tournament in Londonderry is helping to raise awareness of disabilities and promote inclusion.
The Inclusion Cup sees people with learning disabilities make new friends and share in their love of football.
After the inaugural event last year, the New Horizons Partnership had more teams than ever signing up this year.
The event at Bay Road Sports Complex saw teams from places like Belfast, Derry, Strabane and County Donegal all compete and enjoy the beautiful game.
New Horizons Partnership coordinator David Healy said the idea for the tournament, now in its second year, came about after noticing two disability football teams in Derry struggling to find fixtures.
"We read an article last year in the paper about the Oxford Bulls and Destined struggling to find teams to play," Mr Healy explained.
"We had six teams sign up last year and now that has gone up to over 14 teams this year, so the need for it is definitely out there," he said.
"A lot of our guys would have chatted to us all the time about football and were eager to get out and exercise, but there was that lack of facilities and the set up so we wanted to change that.
"You really see the excitement on their faces when they get into a competitive tournament and it's just such a brilliant experience.
"It's not only exercise they're getting, they're learning about teamwork, it's about learning new social skills and it's just so beneficial."
Lana Gibson, who plays for Belfast's Now Group, said she felt absolutely amazing playing in the tournament, despite the early alarm clock and travel.
The striker said playing football "means everything to her" and said it is brilliant to see so many people, like herself, coming together and taking part in a competitive football tournament.
Lana said she also very much enjoyed "outplaying the men" and "doing it for the girls" when she proudly took to the pitch.
"It's the best feeling in the world to compete and play in a high standard games of football," Destined FC's Kaelan Northey said.
"There are very high quality competitors playing in this tournament and it was tough going.
"We train every two weeks up in Creggan, we learn football skills and do a bit of running so we take it seriously."
Mr Northey said the tournament is a great way to meet new people and said there is also the added bonus of potentially winning a trophy, but said that "it's not all about the winning".
Caelan Doherty, who plays for Tuned In FC, said he feels like Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford when he plays.
"I have autism and it's good for people like me, it feels like I'm in a World Cup."
'Anyone can play football'
Marie Barr's son, Zach, played in the tournament this year and said despite some early results not going their way, she is incredibly proud of him and the team.
"It's brilliant and a great opportunity for all the different groups to get together and play and make friends."
"Anyone can play football, it's not a disability it's a different ability, it's for everybody and that's why it's the Inclusion Cup," PJ Morrison told BBC Radio Foyle.
The Tuned In goalkeeper said he hoped to see more events like this in the future.
Destined FC narrowly defeated Tuned In FC in a closely fought contest on Wednesday to be crowned this year's winners of the Inclusion Cup.
Organisers have said they hope the growing success of the tournament will attract even more teams next year and see more people sharing their passion for the sport.