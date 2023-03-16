Londonderry: Spencer Road crashes lead to safety review
- Published
A Londonderry road junction where two cars crashed into business units within days of each other will be the subject of a safety review.
The crashes at Barnewell Place - one of the city's steepest streets - and Spencer Road happened during icy conditions in January.
In one incident, a car slid through the junction and over a pavement, crashing into a contracting firm's office.
In a similar crash days earlier a car slid into a derelict unit next door.
No-one was hurt in the incidents but they led to call for increased safety measures at the junction.
It was deemed a "lower-priority site" after a previous assessment by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).
However, a spokesperson has now said that it will carry out a "review of wider collision history" of the site.
The review will consider the steep streets adjoining Spencer Road "to determine if any further safety interventions are required".
SDLP assembly member Sinead McLaughlin welcomed the move and said she hoped extra safety measures would be put in place.
"Recent dangerous incidents at Spencer Road have caused considerable concern to everyone in the local area," said Ms McLaughlin.
"Two crashes occurred during very bad weather in the same week and significant damage was caused to a local business.
"It was a mercy that no-one was hit and there wasn't serious injury to passers-by as the road is always very busy."
Ms McLaughlin believes additional signage and bollards at the top of the street could help ensure greater safety for pedestrians and road users.
She said the review should also consider the gritting of steep side roads when there are severe weather conditions in the future.