Joe Biden visit to Northern Ireland will stretch us, says police chief
- Published
Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said police resources will be stretched to cover the visit of US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland.
Mr Biden is set to make his first official visit next month.
It will mark the 25th anniversary Good Friday Agreement peace deal.
Speaking to BBC News NI in Washington DC, Mr Byrne said hundreds of extra officers, some of them specialists, would be drafted in from across the UK.
Mr Byrne added that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) would need extra cover to deal with day-to-day policing pressures during the visit.
"If you think of the busy period across our summer months we don't normally ask for help from other parts of the UK," he said.
The chief constable said that despite the pressure, the PSNI was a strong and resilient organisation that was proud to play its part in commemorating the agreement's anniversary.
"We've shown time and time again that we can step up to the challenge, even in tough times," he said.
Mr Byrne is in Washington for events to mark St Patrick's Day, which are being attended by politicians and other figures from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, the UK and the US.
He said he had told investors that Northern Ireland was the safest part of the UK.
The date of Mr Biden's visit has not been confirmed but there is speculation he could attend a conference at Queen's University Belfast, which runs from 17 to 19 April.
Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have both confirmed they will be attending.
Other high-profile figures are also believed to have received invites.
In January the PSNI announced it would reduce staff by 6% over the coming months.
The force, which is not recruiting in 2022-23, said the cut would leave it with 6,700 officers, making it the smallest it has ever been.