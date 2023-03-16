Homelessness centre for women opens in Belfast
A new homeless facility named after a vulnerable woman who died in Belfast city centre guarantees her legacy, her sister has said.
The facility for women is named after Catherine Kenny, who was 32 when she died in a shop doorway in 2016.
Her sister Lea Maria Hughes said Catherine House was critical for women dealing with homelessness.
"Catherine House is about the future for these women," she told BBC News NI.
"It's not about the past any more. It's not about the sad story behind Catherine's death any more.
"We have evolved and moved on from that and we've done some amazing things from that tragedy.
"I've always tried to keep Catherine's memory alive - now this guarantees her legacy. That's huge for us.
"She will be the very essence of Catherine House. She may not be here to walk this journey with these women but I will walk that walk for her."
'More than a roof over their heads'
Ten women will be given a home at Catherine House and will have 24-hour support.
Each woman will have access to mental health, addiction and trauma support.
Jo Daykin-Goodall, chief executive of the charity the Welcome Organisation, said homelessness was particularly difficult for women.
"Many of these women are particularly vulnerable, they are fleeing domestic violence or dealing with addiction and trauma," she said.
"This project is more than just a roof over their heads. It's about women being able to face their issues in safety."
The new centre comes after the closure of Regina Coeli House, Northern Ireland's only female-only homeless hostel, in 2022.
It had been operating in Belfast since 1935.
"This project is extremely significant," said Elma Newberry from the Housing Executive.
"We want to prevent homelessness but if it occurs then it must be brief and it has to be in a place that is safe.
"Catherine House is the pioneering project to do that.
"The women that come here have complex issues. Catherine House will make these women feel valued and that is what is important to us."