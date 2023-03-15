Joe Kennedy: How can the special envoy keep out of politics?
Telling a Kennedy to steer clear of politics is like the telling the rest of us to avoid breathing - it is impossible.
But that is the task facing the new US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III.
His job is to sell Northern Ireland to big US investors and bring some much needed employment.
But he has to do that while tip toeing around our political minefield.
That will surely go against Joe Kennedy's DNA, coming from one of America's best known political dynasties.
He is a grandson of assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy and a grandnephew of former US President John F Kennedy.
Even before he did his first TV interviews in Washington DC since taking up the job in December we were told to focus only on the economy.
But how could we avoid political questions ?
Politics and business are inextricably linked in Northern Ireland and the questions write themselves.
- Is the new political agreement between the UK and EU - the Windsor Framework- going to make his job of selling Northern Ireland easier?
- Does the absence of devolved government at Stormont and the political uncertainty that brings make his job harder?
Two big questions which can't be avoided.
But while the Kennedy brand will open many doors in the US it does not sit easy with unionists.
It comes with too much baggage, hence it could be an uneasy relationship.
That is maybe why Joe Kennedy has been handed a "political free" role steering clear of potential mines.
Don't expect him to be drawn into political controversies at a time when political sensitives could not be higher.
While the White House may have strong views on the deadlock at Stormont, don't expect their man on the ground to voice them.
He needs to keep his mind on the money.