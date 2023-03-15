John Caldwell: Police arrest woman in connection with shooting
- Published
Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the shooting of Det Ch Insp John Caldwell.
The 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders after a search of a property in Omagh, County Tyrone.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries in the attack in Omagh last month.
A 45-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday, remains in custody.
Eight other men - aged 72, 57, 47, 45, 43, 38, 33 and 22 - who were arrested in connection with the attempted murder have since been released.
A 25-year-old man, detained over a claim of responsibility made for the shooting, was also released following questioning.
Investigators said their main line of enquiry into the attempted murder was dissident republican group the New IRA.
Independent charity Crimestoppers had previously offered £20,000 but said anonymous donors had helped to increase that to £150,000.
Mr Caldwell, 48, was left critically ill after he was shot while putting footballs into his car after coaching young people at football.
The shooting, which happened in front of school children, was widely condemned by politicians across Northern Ireland.
Mr Caldwell is one of the best-known detectives in Northern Ireland, often fronting press conferences on major inquiries during his 26-year career.
He had coached a Beragh Swifts training session at Youth Sport Omagh when the gunmen approached and shot him at about 20:00 GMT on 22 February.