Saintfield: Speeding at over 160mph clocked on Ballynahinch Road
Speeds of more than 160mph (257km/h) have been recorded on a road in County Down, a council has said.
Motorists on the A21 Ballynahinch Road outside Saintfield were detected travelling at 164mph and 161mph on separate occasions last year.
Those are the highest known speeds recorded on any Northern Ireland road outside motorcycle road racing.
Speeds of more than 150mph were recorded three times on the same road between between January and October.
Eighty-five drivers were clocked at over 100mph.
The drivers were recorded by a Newry, Mourne and Down District Council speed indicator device (SID), an illuminated display intended to slow down traffic by reminding drivers of their speed.
It does not record information other than the speed of passing vehicles, meaning the offending motorists have not been identified.
It is not known what type of vehicles were being driven.
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said the SID "had been tested by engineers who advised no faults were found".
'Completely illegal speeds'
Davy Jackson of the campaign body Road Safe NI said he was appalled by the figures.
"Anyone travelling at 160mph is covering 234ft (71m) per second," he told BBC News NI.
"At that speed there's a stopping distance of about 600ft (182m) - the length of two football pitches."
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it had deployed resources in the area to deter drivers from committing motoring offences.
PSNI Insp Darren Hardy said speeds recorded on the Ballynahinch Road were shocking.
"We are determined to identify those people who are putting all road users' lives at risk by travelling at these dangerous and completely illegal speeds," he said.
"Driving or riding a motorbike brings with it responsibilities and everyone using our roads should do so safely or face up to the possible consequences."