Northern Ireland weather: Warning of heavy rain sweeping in

A bus travels through Belfast city centre on a rainy day
The rain warning comes into effect at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday
By Barra Best
BBC News NI weather presenter

Disruptive rain is forecast for Northern Ireland from this afternoon with a weather warning issued by the Met Office.

Travel disruption can be expected as the rain becomes more persistent through the day on Wednesday.

It is due to last until later on Thursday morning, with between 20mm to 30mm of rain expected quite widely.

Some areas could see up to 40mm of rainfall accumulating during that period.

That is likely to lead to surface spray and flooding on roads before conditions improve from the west on Thursday.

The warning is in place from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday until 10:00 GMT on Thursday.

It comes after heavy snowfall last week caused major delays and disruptions across the country.

