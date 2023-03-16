Matilda the Musical stars show support for Omagh High School
Matilda the Musical movie and West End stars have shown their support for pupils at Omagh High School.
The school is putting on the production, which is based on the book by Roald Dahl.
It comes just weeks after some pupils witnessed the shooting of senior police officer Det Ch Insp John Caldwell.
Principal Christos Gaitatzis said the show was a demonstration of resilience, strength and unity after a difficult time for the Omagh community.
Mr Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries in the attack last month.
"The community cannot be deterred by this event that took place," Mr Gaitatzis told BBC News NI.
"We always have to show that resilience that we have as individuals, indeed the resilience that the show represents, because obviously the Matilda character is a very resilient girl and goes through hardship."
Irish actress Alisha Weir played the title role of Matilda Wormwood in the 2022 film and wished pupils "the best of luck" in a video message.
The director of the film and stage show Matthew Warchus and composer and lyricist Tim Minchin also sent their best wishes.
Minchin said he had been "thinking about what you guys have been going through and thinking about one of my favourite bits in the musical".
He then sang an excerpt from the song My House: "When it's cold and bleak, I feel no fear. Even in the fiercest storms, I am warmed by a small but stubborn fire. Even when outside it's freezing, I don't pay much heed. I know that everything I need is in here."
Comedian Sindhu Vee played the role of the librarian Mrs Phelps in the Matilda the Musical film.
"Matilda is a story of hope and courage and lightness and coming together and we need those messages all the time but sometimes we need those messages more than ever," she said.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also recorded a message and said he appreciated "that you are all coming together to give something to Omagh that's really good".
Others to record videos included former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas, Ulster rugby player Michael Lowry and former CBBC presenter and YouTuber Adam B.
Mr Gaitatzis said when the pupils saw the messages they were "elated".
He said the recognition "gave them even more confidence to perform in the most dynamic possible away and show to everyone how strong they are as kids of the Omagh High School community".
The production is taking place at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh with performances for other schools in the area during the day and for the public in the evening.