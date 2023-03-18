Six Nations: The Ireland-England game still remembered 50 years on
As fans gather in Dublin to see Ireland face England in the Six Nations, some will be unaware of just how significant this rugby fixture once was.
Fifty years ago, and at the height of the Troubles, there was uncertainty if England would play in Dublin at all.
But England did step out at Lansdowne Road in 1973, marking a moment in rugby history that is still spoken about.
It is a match that was even more significant for Dick Milliken, who made his Ireland debut that day.
"I suppose like anybody making a debut at that level, the concern was about whether I would be able to handle it, whether I would be good enough," the Bangor man told BBC News NI.
"I remember being very nervous just before taking the field."
The year before, both Wales and Scotland had refused to play in Dublin during the Five Nations tournament, effectively putting a stop to it.
The decision came after the events of Bloody Sunday in January 1972, widely regarded as one of the darkest days of The Troubles.
A few days later the British embassy in Dublin was burned to the ground by an angry crowd.
It was against this backdrop that the following year in February 1973, England made the decision to travel to Dublin and play their match against Ireland at Lansdowne Road.
It came after a phone call between England's David Duckham and Ireland legend Willie John McBride.
Speaking in 2017, Duckham recalled being told: "David, you must come. Don't let the terrorists win."
At the hotel which they shared with the Irish side, the England team was greeted with high-security with the presence of garda (Irish police) and the military.
'Threats'
Dick said: "It was one of the most significant games because it's remembered mostly because of the fact that England turned up.
"A lot of English guys were getting threats, they were getting phone calls and stuff."
He added: "You could understand why some of the English guys were naturally apprehensive."
The England team was first to run out on to the field and were met with rapturous applause and a standing ovation from 50,000 Irish supporters, which carried on for many minutes.
'A colossal thank you'
"For me personally the memory was getting my first cap and scoring the try but it was done in the context of an unbelievable standing ovation for the England team, which even to this day is recalled by those who were there," Dick said.
"It was a colossal thank you for coming.
"It seemed to go on forever. All I wanted to do was get out onto the pitch and it prolonged the nervousness for me even more."
Thanks to a try from Milliken, Ireland went on to win the match 18-9.
"It was a dream start after twenty minutes or so to score a try," he said.
"Scoring a try so early on makes you feel like you could live at this level. I thought, 'This is good, I'm enjoying this'."
Grand Slam hopes
Fifty years later, Ireland will hope for a similar result as they stand poised on the brink of the grand slam title.
Dick will be there for a home match played in very different circumstances.
He said: "You do think, 'Hasn't the world changed in 50 years?'. It's just surprising that something like that is still etched in your memory, so vivid.
"Ireland are terrific at the moment, probably the best Ireland team that I've ever seen.
"Sport is strange - so Ireland will, I'm sure, be very well prepared and I think they will need to be well prepared.
"Ireland right now are in a good place and I'm hopeful of seeing a bit of history take place."
On Tuesday, Dick and teammates who played that match in 1973 were invited to a special lunch alongside their England opponents at the Irish embassy in London.
He said: "There are bonds that get created both in terms with those you play with but also the guys you play against.
"You're sharing something together."
50 years ago the @EnglandRugby that 'turned up' were halied by the Ireland team and supporters in Lansdowne Road.
Today they met at the @IrelandEmbGB to mark that famous day.
Gallery: https://t.co/8m2kTBFCwf pic.twitter.com/x4145Vi4al
'Rugby rose above Troubles'
He added: "I've often said to people, throughout all the difficult times of The Troubles, rugby really rose above all that.
"To rugby's eternal credit it continued.
"Politics was kept out of rugby, it was really great in that sense.
"Ulstermen were very proud to stand and play for Ireland, that never became an issue at all.
"You were playing for your rugby country and that was it."