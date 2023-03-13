Northern Ireland weather: Ice and snow warning issued

The Mourne MountainsDeborah Anderson
Newcastle, County Down framed by some snow-capped Mourne Mountains

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow has been issued for Northern Ireland lasting until 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The Met Office said frequent snow showers would follow a band of rain and sleet from the north.

As cold air moves in it could lead to between a dusting of snow and several centimetres on roads and pavements, especially towards the north coast.

Icy stretches are likely to form as temperatures fall to -2C in some areas.

Wintry showers will continue through Tuesday, becoming heavier and more frequent during the morning, before allowing some sunny spells in the afternoon.

As temperatures rise to a maximum of 6C during the day there is unlikely to be a further risk of ice and snow on lower roads.

The Met Office has warned of a "rollercoaster ride of temperatures" this week with unsettled weather across Northern Ireland.

Skip twitter post by Met Office - Northern Ireland
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics

More on this story