Northern Ireland weather: Ice and snow warning issued
- Published
A yellow weather warning for ice and snow has been issued for Northern Ireland lasting until 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The Met Office said frequent snow showers would follow a band of rain and sleet from the north.
As cold air moves in it could lead to between a dusting of snow and several centimetres on roads and pavements, especially towards the north coast.
Icy stretches are likely to form as temperatures fall to -2C in some areas.
Wintry showers will continue through Tuesday, becoming heavier and more frequent during the morning, before allowing some sunny spells in the afternoon.
As temperatures rise to a maximum of 6C during the day there is unlikely to be a further risk of ice and snow on lower roads.
The Met Office has warned of a "rollercoaster ride of temperatures" this week with unsettled weather across Northern Ireland.
Yellow warning of snow, ice affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/Cq4tt0upXn pic.twitter.com/YCbvYwfo7X— Met Office - Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) March 12, 2023