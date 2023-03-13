Creggan: Police attacked for second night in a row in Londonderry
Police carrying out a search operation in Creggan in Londonderry have come under attack for the second consecutive night.
Masonry was thrown at police vehicles at Magowan Park on Monday evening, police said.
Supt Willy Calderwood said some of the vehicles sustained minor damage.
The search operation, which began on Sunday, is in relation to recent violent dissident republican terrorism, police said.
Supt Calderwood added: "We know the community does not want a repeat of the scenes witnessed in the area last night and we would encourage all those with influence to ensure this does not happen".
On Sunday night, police officers were attacked with bottles and stones by a group of about 30 young people while conducting searches in the vicinity of Brae Head Road in the city.