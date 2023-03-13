Good Friday Agreement: US president Joe Biden planning NI visit
US President Joe Biden has said he intends to visit Northern Ireland after being invited to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
Mr Biden said it was his intention to visit both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
He was speaking at a joint press conference in California with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Mr Sunak said earlier on Monday he planned to invite Mr Biden.
As the pair met in Point Loma naval base, Mr Sunak told the president: "I look forward to our conversations and also importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
"I know it's something very special and personal to you. we'd love to have you over."
Mr Biden said: "Twenty-five years? It seems like yesterday."
"It's my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic," he added.