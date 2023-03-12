BetMcLean Cup: Six people arrested over Linfield-Coleraine tie disturbance
Six people have been arrested for public order-related offences at a football match in Belfast.
The incidents occurred during Sunday's BetMcLean Cup final between Linfield and Coleraine.
A 43-year-old man was among those held after a number of fans were involved in a disturbance before kick-off on Donegall Road and Tate's Avenue Bridge.
Police said they would review CCTV footage and seek football banning orders.
Supt Christian Bradley said most of the issues were outside the stadium.
But police are investigating a number of flares and smoke bombs being set off inside the grounds.
"We recognise that the vast majority of fans are there to enjoy the match. However, we will not tolerate disruption, disorder or criminal behaviour of any kind," Supt Bradley said.
"As always we will continue to work with our local football clubs and the league to address any criminal or sectarian activity linked to people attending matches and ensure that supporters are kept safe."