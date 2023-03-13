Historical Institutional Abuse: Campaign launched for victims who have not come forward
A campaign has been launched to raise awareness of the support available to victims of historical abuse.
The NI Executive Office is behind the campaign following recommendations made by the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry.
This included the establishment of support services and a financial compensation process.
Advertisements of the support available to victims and survivors will run in newspapers and on social media.
Denis McMahon, permanent secretary at the Executive Office, said the focus of the campaign was to ensure that people who have not yet come forward know that there is help available.
"Victims of survivors of historical abuse face very people difficult and unique challenges as a result of their lived experience across a wide range of institutions and it is important that they get advice on making an application for compensation and access to services they need," he said.
The office for the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse (COSICA) was established in December 2020 and since then has provided advice and support to more than 500 people.
Around 900 people have availed of the help and support offered by the Victims and Survivors Service (VSS).
The Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board has made compensation award determinations of over £65m.
Mr McMahon said he wanted to ensure victims and survivors were fully supported before they submitted an application to the Redress Board.
He advised people who wished to apply to the board to contact COSICA and VISCA in the first instance.
Oliver Wilkinson, chair of the VSS, welcomed the campaign and said it was an important step in ensuring survivors are aware of the full range of support and services available to them.
A separate campaign to raise awareness of support available to victims internationally has been launched by the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse Fiona Ryan.
"I know from many survivors whom I have listened to, the trauma of the abuse they suffered as children is not a distant memory but a reality they live with every day," Ms Ryan said.
"My hope is that this campaign, which has long been asked for by victims and survivors, and my own office's international awareness initiative, reaches survivors who are unaware or unsure of their entitlements and provides them with the information they need to make informed choices in accessing supports, services and redress."
The awareness campaign will run from Monday for two weeks.
The Executive Office said additional content signposting victims and survivors to help and support will appear on social media platforms, followed by a leaflet drop to all households in Northern Ireland later this year.