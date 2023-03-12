Belfast: Woman seriously injured after fight in flat

The Police Service of Northern Ireland crestPA Media

A woman in her 30s has been seriously injured in an assault in east Belfast in the early hours of Sunday.

It happened just after 00:25 GMT in a flat at Ravenhill Reach Court.

Police believe a fight took place within the property and two men - one in his 40s, the other in his 20s - also suffered injuries but they are not life-threatening.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

Detectives want anyone who was in the area or who may have video footage to contact them.

Related Topics