Belfast: Woman seriously injured after fight in flat
A woman in her 30s has been seriously injured in an assault in east Belfast in the early hours of Sunday.
It happened just after 00:25 GMT in a flat at Ravenhill Reach Court.
Police believe a fight took place within the property and two men - one in his 40s, the other in his 20s - also suffered injuries but they are not life-threatening.
A man in his 20s has been arrested and is being questioned by police.
Detectives want anyone who was in the area or who may have video footage to contact them.