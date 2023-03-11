John Caldwell: Man held over shooting claim
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility made for the shooting of Det Ch Insp John Caldwell in Omagh, last month.
Police are also holding him over a hoax security alert last month in Londonderry.
It happened close to a football match when Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris was present.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries in the attack.
He was shot in front of his young son in a sports complex car park in Omagh, County Tyrone, on 22 February.
Police believe dissident republican group the New IRA were behind the attack.
An admission of responsibility for the shooting was made in a typed statement taped to a wall beside shops in the Creggan estate in Londonderry.