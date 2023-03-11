Londonderry: Walled City Market closure disappointment for traders
Stallholders in Londonderry have said they are disappointed a council-backed market is to be scrapped due to "unprecedented financial challenges".
The Walled City Market attracts about 30 traders on the first Saturday of each month.
But the local council has said it can no longer run the market because of budget pressures.
Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) said the last market will take place on 1 April.
"To say traders are disappointed is an understatement," trader Kerona Hasson told BBC Radio Foyle's Mark Patterson Show.
Ms Hasson makes specialised organic dog treats. Her business is not online, nor does she have a bricks and mortar retail outlet.
The market, she said, "is a great outlet" for her business.
"It is the second biggest city in Northern Ireland, having a local market is very important. It is extremely disappointing for all the traders, we are extremely annoyed."
A spokeswoman for DCSDC said the local authority is facing "unprecedented financial challenges".
It has, she added, taken "the decision to implement several budgetary savings and efficiencies across a number of services which included the withdrawal of the Markets Development Programme for 2023-2024 from April 2023".
Last month, the council announced the local household rate in the region would increase by 7.97% and also agreed to make cutbacks of over £3.5m due to financial pressures.
'Huge shock'
The market has become a popular platform for food producers and craft businesses to showcase their products.
In 2022, it was named local attraction of the year for Northern Ireland in the Travel and Hospitality European Travel Awards.
Chair of the north west food network Emily McCorkell said its loss has come as a "huge shock".
"The thing about the market especially given where we are in terms of food innovation, with the infrastructure and the creativity that we have in the city, is it is a huge hub. It is a safe space for entrepreneurialism, for people to launch a business, try it out, test it out," she said.
Traders will now explore what options could see the market continue, she added.
DCSDC said it is working with traders to "look at options for possible market trading opportunities at council's key events going forward".
"Council is also engaging with the traders to offer them business support and advice through its business support team," the council spokeswoman added.