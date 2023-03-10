In pictures: Northern Ireland's snow day

A puppy in the snowPacemaker
A puppy enjoys its first experience of snow

While blizzard conditions and heavy snow led to school closures and travel disruption, it also provided a picturesque scene for many people to wake up to.

Some areas were more severely affected than others with the east of Northern Ireland bearing the brunt of the snowfall.

Helen McCann
The view in Carryduff on the outskirts of Belfast

However, most places saw at least a light dusting.

Pacemaker
Roads in Antrim were passable but motorists were warned to be extra careful

At its worst, some roads were described as "treacherous" especially over high ground.

Pacemaker
Industrial action has had an impact on some gritting operations
Sophie Jarrett
A tape measure shows how deep some of the snowfalls were overnight - this was in Armagh

More than 200 schools across Northern Ireland closed, leaving thousands of pupils at home for the day.

Closed schools allowed children an opportunity to show their creativity in other areas

An amber warning was issued for counties Antrim, Down and Armagh while other areas were given a less severe yellow warning.

The early morning view over the river Foyle
Pacemaker
Enjoying the snow on the Stormont estate while Parliament Buildings remains in cold storage

And it's not over yet as a weather warning remains in place for Friday night and Saturday morning when low temperatures will see icy conditions persist.

