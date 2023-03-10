Bushmills: Man assaulted and held at gun point by masked men
A man in his 60s has been assaulted and held at gunpoint during an aggravated burglary in Bushmills, County Antrim.
The police received a report of masked men forcing entry to a house in the Elmwood Park area on Thursday evening.
A male occupant of the property was ordered to lie on a bed, before a handgun was held to his legs and several attempts were made to fire the gun without success, police said.
The man was then assaulted with iron bars and a sledgehammer.
The man sustained a head injury and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A women in her 80s who was also in the house at the time sustained an injury to her arm.
'A terrifying experience'
"This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now under way to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive," Det Insp Finlay has said.
The four or five suspects are said to have been dressed in dark-coloured clothing and reportedly fled the scene on foot.
The police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.