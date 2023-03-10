Northern Ireland snow: Cancellations, disruptions and closures
Police have asked road users to take extra care on the roads in Northern Ireland following heavy snowfall overnight.
A number of roads have been closed due to treacherous conditions, including fallen trees and power lines, and some homes are without power.
Translink has made changes to a number of its bus services.
Some flights at Belfast International and City Airports were delayed and cancelled on Thursday night.
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning on Thursday, which ended at 04:00 GMT on Friday.
It is the second highest level that can be issued by the Met Office and means there is a risk of travel delays and road closures.
Late on Thursday night, the police urged people to avoid unnecessary journeys.
Please take extra care on the roads today especially on those which may not have been gritted. Clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead. https://t.co/mAnuqtU5cb pic.twitter.com/XMdGc5pHyT— NI Road Policing and Safety (@NIRoadPolicing) March 10, 2023
The Strangford ferry has been suspended.
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council announced that all council facilities will close until midday on Friday due to the snowfall.
In Newry, Mourne and Down District Council all forest parks are closed with further closures possible on Friday.
The Education Authority warned that its school transport service may be disrupted on Friday morning, particularly in rural areas.
In the Republic of Ireland, snow and ice warnings have been issued from Thursday and into Friday.
The second-highest level of warning has been issued for for snow across 13 counties in Ulster, Connacht and parts of Munster and Leinster.
The Irish weather service Met Éireann warned of significant snow and ice in some areas on Thursday night.