M2 and Larne crashes: Two people die in separate County Antrim crashes
- Published
A woman has died following a four-vehicle car crash on the M2 on Sunday.
Jenny Dunlop, 59, died in hospital from injuries sustained in the crash close to the Sandyknowes junction at 21:20 GMT, police confirmed.
A man also died at the scene of a car crash on the Craiganee Road in Larne, County Antrim, on Wednesday, shortly before 18:30 GMT, police said.
Police appealed for information on both crashes and urged anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.