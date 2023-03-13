Oscars 2023: An Irish Goodbye wins best short film Oscar
Northern Ireland film An Irish Goodbye has won an Oscar for best live action short film
The film, which was shot on location in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield, saw off the competition at Sunday night's Academy Awards.
There was disappointment for The Banshees of Inisherin, which did not win in any of its categories.
Irish actor Paul Mescal also missed out, as did An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl).
Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated at the ceremony, winning seven awards.
There was a record number of nominations for Irish talent at the awards in Los Angeles.
Irish President Michael D Higgins said it was a remarkable year for the Irish film industry.
He said the success was "a testament to the hard work of so many people over recent decades".
Directed and written by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, An Irish Goodbye tells the story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.
The black comedy, set on a rural farm, stars James Martin as Lorcan, alongside Seamus O'Hara who plays his older brother Turlough.
After the film was nominated in January, Mr Martin told BBC News NI: "We were all so excited that we cried our eyes out completely when my brother Daniel texted and said it was shortlisted for the Oscars."
Sunday's award was not the only reason to celebrate as it was also Mr Martin's birthday.
He previously said an Oscar win would "put the icing on my birthday cake".
Other nominations in the Sunday's ceremony in the best live action short film category, were Ivalu, Le Pupille, Night Ride and the Red Suitcase.
The award was won in 2022 by British film The Long Goodbye.
The film has already seen success this awards season with a win for Best British Short Film at the Baftas last month.
Disappointment for Banshees
Irish talent was well represented at the Oscars ceremony with a record 14 nominations, including nine for Martin McDonagh's tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin.
Colin Farrell lost outin the best actor category, while his co-stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan were unsuccessful in the best supporting actor category.
Kerry Condon was also nominated for best supporting actress for her role, but lost out to Jamie Lee Curtis.
Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin tells the story of two friends who fall out after one decides to abruptly end their relationship.
An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was the first Irish language film to be nominated for best international feature film, a category formerly named best foreign language film.
Directed and written by Colm Bairéad, the film is adapted from Claire Keegan's 2010 book Foster.
Paul Mescal, who rose to fame with the BBC drama Normal People, was also in the running for a best actor prize for his role in Aftersun.
Brendan Fraser was victorious in that category for his role in The Whale.
An Irish Goodbye is available to watch on BBC iPlayer